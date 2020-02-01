We’ll continue to ensure you excel – Abiodun tells investors

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that individuals and companies that choose to set up shop in the state continue to excel.

Abiodun, who made this known in his office in Oke-Mosan, when he received the management of Agropark Development Company Limited, said his administration will continue to support individuals and companies working to create wealth for its young people, as well as create more agric entrepreneurs.

Abiodun, who also noted that the management of the company couldn’t have come at a better time, added that his administration was deeply committed to reducing the rate of unemployment through agriculture.

“Let me assure you that you couldn’t have met the government of Ogun State at a better time. This is an administration that is deeply committed to the promotion of the agric sector.

“This administration will give everybody that shows the level of commitment that you have shown and demonstrates the level of capacity that you demonstrated. We will give that entity as much support as we can.

“We will throw our weight behind that entity. We will promote that entity. We will support that entity, so you have all the assurances of this government. Whatever that you need us to do for you that will help you fully achieve your goal, rest assured, we will do that for you,” he said.

The Governor, who disclosed that the success story of the company is a testimony to the fact that Ogun State is the state to be because of its vast land, the people and the weather that can grow almost everything, added that it is the belief of his administration that the agric sector is truly the sector to prioritise because it has the capacity to create employment, generate revenue and contribute to food security.

“I must say that one cannot but be impressed. Your success story so far is a testimony to what we have continued to preach – that Ogun State is the place to be and that we have the land, we have the people and the weather to grow almost everything.

“It also underscores our firm belief in the fact that the agric sector is the sector to prioritise because it allows us to create employment, it allows us to generate revenue, it allows us to contribute our own to the food security agenda of this administration,” he said.

Managing Director of Agropark Development Company Limited, Sola Olunowo said the company focuses basically on crop production, adding that they plant thyme and are also the largest commercial producer of thyme in the country.

“We run an integrated system.Our poultry is purely organic and we do 70,000 birds every month. We do spices and herbs. We plant tumeric, we plant thyme and we are the largest commercial producer of thyme and other spices in Nigeria. We’ve been able to grow over 1,000 hectares and we’ve been here for over two years. We have over 80 graduates that work with us, and we have employed over 400 people,” he said.