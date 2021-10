White Money has emerged the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 reality TV show.

White Money defeated Liquorose, with whom he was the only standing housemate in Sunday’s grand finale.

Before the announcement of his emergence as winner, four of the last six contestants had earlier been evicted.

Those evicted on the final day of the show were: Pere, Cross, Emmanuel and Angel.

White Money went home with the N90 million grand prize, with N30 million in cash.