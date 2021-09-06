Why I preached at Esther Ajayi’s church commissioning – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has explained why he attended and preached at the commissioning of Prophetess Esther Ajayi’s Love of Christ (LOC) ultra-modern worship centre in Lagos on Sunday.

He told the congregation “…God asked me to go”

Adeboye attended the commissioning with his wife Foluke Adeboye, son, Leke Adeboye, Pastor Kunle Ajayi and others.

Also in attendance was former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Vice President of Liberia Jewel Howard-Taylor; Senator Rochas Okorocha; former Ogun Governor Gbenga Daniel and Ovation publisher Dele Momodu.

Others, including religious leaders and traditional leaders, were also in attendance.

Adeboye, who gave the sermon, charged the congregation to beckon on God for solutions in the midst of difficulties.

Speaking on why he attended the commissioning he said: “Somebody asked me yesterday (Saturday) we found out in the media that you are going to preach at such and such a place, and I said yes.

“He said we didn’t believe, and I said you better believe, and he said why? And I said because God asked me to go.

“And when God asked me to go like that, it could be because there is just one fellow who is being given the last chance. You might be the one, I beg you, surrender your life to Jesus Christ.”