Why I released ‘I Must Testify’ album – Samuel Ikechukwu

Gospel music exponent, Samuel Ikechukwu, has revealed the reason behind his latest album ‘I Must Testify.’

The Abuja-based founder and Prophet of Shiloh Word Chapel, made the revelation while briefing entertainment writers on events lined up for the launching of the album.

The talented multi-instrumentalist said contrary to the traditional gospel songs about his birth, Jesus Christ specifically instructed him to sing about his victory over death and to honor his resurrection.

“Jesus showed up to me 3rd January, 2020, and said ‘my son, Samuel, sing this to honor my resurrection. Worldwide, men do not sing about my victory over death they only sing of my birth over 2000 years.

“If you do, I will glorify the song and lift you high in love to shine brighter,” he said.

Hit tracks include ‘Jesus is alive.’

The prolific song writer and composer said the album launch, which is scheduled for 3rd April, at Silverbird Cinema Galleria Hall, Abuja, by 4pm, will herald another new phase of the gospel ministry.

Ikechukwu also said he has authored over 39 life-changing books.