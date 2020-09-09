Wife of Edo Dep. Gov writes police, alleges threat to life by Oshiomhole

Wife of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu, has raised the alarm over threat to her life and family allegedly by the former national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comr. Adams Oshiomhole.

Shaibu, in a petition through her Solicitors, Idemudia Ilueminosen & Co, to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta, said Oshiomhole did not only threaten to deal with her but also declared that he (Oshiomhole) has sent some thugs to monitor her movements in Etsako West Local Government Area, with a view to carrying out the threat of dealing with her.

She urged the Police to investigate the incident with a view to bringing Oshiomhole and his cohorts to book and avert any unpleasant and unforeseen harm coming to her, especially as the Edo State gubernatorial election is by the corner.

The petition reads: “We are Solicitors to Mrs. Maryann Philip-Shaibu of No. 9, Aideyan Avenue, off Golf Course Road, Benin City, Edo State whom we shall hereinafter refer to as ‘Our Client’ and on whose behalf we hereby forward this petition to your office on the threat to her life.

“We are informed by our client that on Sunday 6th September, 2020 at Jattu, in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State during the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign tour of the community, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a chieftain of APC threatened to deal with our client, Mrs. Maryann Philip-Shaibu, after casting aspersions on her person and sending several warnings that she stays clear of campaigning for her party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under which platform her husband, Hon. Philip Shaibu is contesting as a Deputy Governorship Candidate alongside the standard bearer, the Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki.

“We are further informed by our said client that the said Comrade Adams Oshiomole did not only threaten to deal with her but he has also declared that he has sent some thugs to monitor her movements in Etsako West with a view to carrying out the threat of dealing with her. Consequent upon this, our client for fear of being hurt or harmed by the said Comrade Adams Oshiomole and the assigned thugs, has not been able to continue with her campaign.”

The solicitors continued: “It is on this note, that we passionately appeal to you on behalf of our client, to use your good office to investigate this incident with a view to bringing the said Comrade Adams Oshiomole and his cohorts to book to avert any unpleasant and unforeseen harm coming to our client especially as the Edo State gubernatorial election is by the corner; precisely on 19th of September, 2020. This is more so that the lives of our Client and her family (by this threat) are at stake and the situation may degenerate into a full blown crisis if nothing urgent is done.

“We count on your good self to expedite actions on this our grave concern to nip in the bud whatever may be the nefarious plan and intent of Comrade Adams Oshiomole and his cohorts as life has no duplicate.”