Wilder&Fury2: Both fighters weigh in heavier for heavyweight championship rematch in Vegas

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and lineal champ Tyson Fury both weighed in heavier than they did for their first meeting when they took to the scale on Friday night’s weigh-ins in Las Vegas.

Fury tipped the scale at a whopping 273 pounds, with Wilder coming in at 231, his heaviest-ever pre-fight weight, ahead of their hotly-anticipated rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night.

It was perhaps no surprise that Wilder bulked up a little in a bid to add more power and strength ahead of the rematch with the taller Fury, but the Brit’s weight increase was perhaps more surprising, with “The Gypsy King” coming in 16.5 pounds heavier than he for their first meeting in December 2018.

Fury said he was happy with his weight, saying, “The weight is not a problem, 273 pounds of pure British beef.

“It’s no secret I’m looking for a knockout.”

Wilder said he was unconcerned with the weight differential as he gets ready to face a man 42 pounds heavier than himself, and said the extra weight he had put on will be no impediment to his gameplan on fight night.

“I’ve always had to fight guys bigger than I am and that weight is only going to slow him down,” Wilder said.

“The extra weight on me, I’m gonna rock with it.

“And I’m not worried about his weight. What I told him was, ‘don’t blink,'” he said.

After their shoving match at the pre-fight press conference earlier in the week, the Nevada State Athletic Commission banned the usual face-to-face weigh-in staredown, but the pair still managed to lock eyes, albeit from opposite sides of the stage, as the pair exchanged words before their clash on Saturday night.

The next time they face off, it will be in the ring on fight night, with Wilder’s WBC title on the line.