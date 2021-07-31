Woman stabs daughter to death in Ogun

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

A 45-year-old woman Kafayat Lawal has landed in police net for beating her 17- year-old daughter, Ayomide Adekoya to death at Ogijo in Sagamu local government.

The suspect was arrested following an information received by the DPO Ogijo divisional headquarters, Mohammed Suleman Baba at about 2;30 pm, that the suspect locked her two daughters in a room where she beat and injured them with broken bottle.

According to a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta, upon the information, Suleman mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the two victims were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment before one of them gave up the ghost.

Oyeyemi revealed that the suspect was immediately arrested and taken to custody.

On interrogation, Oyeyemi said that the suspect, who claimed to have separated from her husband nine years ago, informed the police that her two daughters left home on Salah day and didn’t return till thefollowing day.

He said ” This ( leaving home for days) infuriated her, and when she wanted to beat them, people around pleaded on their behalf and she left them, only for them to go out again the following day and pass the night outside. It was the annoyance that made her to lock them inside and injured them both with broken bottle”.

The older one, Blessing Adekoya (19) was injured in the hand, while her younger sister Ayomide was stabbed in the chest and unfortunately gave up the ghost while receiving treatment”.

The commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.