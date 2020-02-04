World Cancer Day: Early diagnosis of cancer will save more lives, says Ogun Deputy Gov

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, advised on Tuesday that early diagnosis of cancer would save more lives.

Salako – Oyedele gave the advice during the flag- off ceremony of World Cancer Day 2020 held at the State Hospital, Ijaye- Abeokuta.

She noted that early diagnosis of cancer meant that a patient would survive cancer and live for many more years, stressing that the aim of the World Cancer Day was to reduce incidences of cancer in the society, if not totally eradicated.

“It can happen to any of us,” she said. ”We should start looking for early diagnosis of the disease. We must always examine ourselves. Cancer is not a curse, you are not getting cancer because you have sinned, you can get cancer even if you are the most holy person.”

The deputy governor opined that the state governor, Dapo Abiodun remained passionate about the well-being of the citizens of the State.

She added that the governor had put in place aggressive health agenda for the state right from primary health care facilities to tertiary healthcare facilities in ensuring that people got the best possible health care.

Dr. Tomi Coker, Commissioner for Health, noted that from statistics one in four adults would ends up with the diagnosis of cancer in a life time.

She noted that cancer screening was extremely important, saying that everyone should be self- examined.

Her words: “54 per cent of cancer illness are due breast cancer, cervical cancer and prostate cancer and that is why in Ogun State, we have actually taken the time out – through the support of Gov. Abiodun – to actually provide free cancer screening. This campaign is about creating a society that is cancer free.”