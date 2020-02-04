World Schools Games: St Saviours School Ikoyi Lagos emerges 3 time winners

By Olanrewaju Akojede

For the third time in a row, St Saviours School, Ikoyi, Lagos, has again emerged winners of the World School Games (WSG) which ended in Dubai on Feb. 1.

The coordinator of the school, Caroline Rhodes, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that the victorious pupils would return to Nigeria on Monday.

The 2020 event, which held in Dubai between Jan. 30 and Feb.1, featured sports such as football, athletes (track and field) and swimming.

“St Saviours School has done it again; this is the third time of winning the competition, although it is tough, but our lads did it.

“The contingent to the WSG is 22 pupils and they competed in all events of the competition winning gold, silver and bronze medals.

“We participated in football, athletics (track and fields) and swimming. Our kids really performed creditably well. They will be received by top officials of the school,’’ Rhodes said.

She said that the school emerged winner for the third time in a row of the competition with 140 points

The WSG event series provided a unique stage for the world’s best young athletes to compete with and against each other.

Nigeria’s representative at the U-11 competition, St Saviours Schools, Ikoyi, Lagos, came out first among the 20 countries that participated. (NAN)