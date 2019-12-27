Xmas: Everest Metal gives out 1,100 bags of rice, cash, others to workers

Xmas: Everest Metal gives out 1,100 bags of rice, cash, others to...

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Everest Metal Nigeria Limited has distributed over 1,100 bags of rice, cash gifts and other food item as a Christmas gifts to all the factory workers and staff, including the contractor labour.

The kind gesture would allow workers and people of the community to enjoy the Yuletide season.

Presenting the items, the managing director of the company, Mr Vikas Das, accompanied by Factory manager, Mr Uma Shankar, the HRM Mr Akinde Adebayo and Mr Shyam, disclosed that some of the items are bags of rice, Semovita, food and drinks.

Vikas explained that to ensure that the factory workers live in good condition, they have as well paid one month bonus to all the factory staff.

He noted that it is important to identify and put a smile on their worker’s face – especially during and after any festive period.

Vikas hinted that Christians all over the world mark December 25 of every year as Christmas day, in remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ, adding that it is important to use the opportunity to give out to people.

“This season is for giving, love and warmth. We (company) have done the part will can as the head of the company to make sure our workers are well treated, and we do treat them well, not only because it’s Xmas Eve,” Vikas said.

He reiterated that the gifts was aimed at alleviating financial burden of their workers, saying those that collected rice and Semovita wouldn’t have that in there budget again.

He added that no fewer than 600 staff were present during the end of year party because many night duty workers was not able to join the party.

He therefore appealed to all the workers, staff and all the contractor labour to continue to cooperate and support the company in other to continue recording success achievement.