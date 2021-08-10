Yaoundé-based policy institute calls on AU to be proactive on peace, security in Africa

The Nkafu Policy Institute, Yaoundé, has called on the African Union’s Peace and Security Council’s to be more proactive on issues that aimed at guaranteeing peace and security in Africa.

Mr. Francis Tazoacha, Director, Peace and Security Division, Nkafu Policy Institute made the call in a communique issued after a webinar on Public Policy Dialogue on return of democratic rule in Chad.

The communique on the dialogue with the theme: ”A Return to Constitutional Order and Democratic Governance in Chad: Is the African Union Not Crawling?” was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Thursday.

The event was organised by the Peace and Security Division of the Nkafu Policy Institute, a think-tank of Denis and Lenora Floretia Foundation.

”It brings together about 68 participants, to provide a platform for knowledge sharing and dialogue on the lackluster attitude of the African Union (AU), the Regional Economic Community that Chad belongs to and Chad’s neighbours towards the return to constitutional order and democratic governance in Chad.

” The Public Policy Dialogue is one of a series of events organised by the Peace and Security Division of the Nkafu Policy Institute to harness its contribution to the African Union’s agenda 2063.

”And the Goal 16 of United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal (UNSDG) Agenda 2030, which spells out that we cannot hope for sustainable development without peace, stability, human rights and effective governance, based on the rule of law,” he said.

Tazoacha stressed the need for the Africa Union (AU) to sanction the military junta in Chad, for violating the constitution as spelt out by the AU Peace and Security Council.

He said that the constitution spelt out that whenever there was an unconstitutional change of government, sanctions should be meted out on the perpetrators, so as to set a precedence, adding that the military junta should respect the will of Chadians and their democratic rights.

The Nkafu director also said that the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) should equally sanction the military, for disrespecting democratic norms in the sub-region, and France should refrain from meddling in Africa’s internal affairs, especially in her former colonies.

The event hosted seasoned professionals as panelists, Dr. Lucien Toulou, Programme Advisor/Team Leader: Peace Consolidation and Democratic Institutions at UNDP, Kinshasa, Congo (DRC) and Mr. Paddy Ezeala, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Development Agenda magazine, based in Abuja, Nigeria.

Others are Mrs Raissa Nouradine, Senior Journalist, N’djamena, Chad; Dr Steve Tametong, Democracy and Governance Fellow, Nkafu Policy Institute, Yaoundé, Cameroon, and the moderator, Mr Francis Tazoacha, Director of Peace and Security Division, Nkafu Policy Institute, Yaoundé, Cameroon. (NAN)