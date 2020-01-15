You can’t join APC through back door, Abiodun tells Amosun’s loyalists

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not accept anyone joining the party in the state through the back door.

He disclosed this at the formal declaration and presentation of APC flags to opposition bigwigs which included the 2019 African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka and former Deputy Governor under People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaja Salmat Badru to the party at Ake palace, Abeokuta.

Apparently referring to loyalists of the former governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun who came back from the Allied People’s Movement (APM) after the Supreme Court judgement on the state governorship election, Abiodun said the party would only honour individuals or groups who passed through the front door to join it.

He said with the defectors, there is now only one party in Ogun state, insisting that he joined hands with opposition parties in order to build the future of the state.

Abiodun assured them that the party would not discriminate, allaying fears of bad treatment and stressed that the party would make them have sense of belonging.

He however warned old members of the APC against discrinination, urging everybody to work for the progress of the party from their wards.

His words: ” Some of the people that are joining us today come from the PDP, in which their representative is Alhaja Salmat Badru ( former deputy governor of Ogun state) and Prince Gboyega Nasir isiaka.

“We are assuring you that Ogun State is APC, every other party in Ogun State is a counterfeit . APC is the only party that exists in Ogun State. It is obvious that their is no other party in Ogun State but APC.

“We are joining hands to build our future together. All those that are joining us today, with those of us that have been here before, we are now joining hands to build the future of Ogun State together. And with all of us, Ogun State will achieve the greatest height by the grace of God.

“It is important that we all appreciate each other. We all have our strength, we all have a role to play. If anybody intends to join us, they know what to do . Nobody can pass through the back door. If you want to join us, you’ll pass through the entrance before you join us”.

Responding on behalf of the defectors, the gubernatorial candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gboyega Nasir Isiaka said himself and his supporters would bring their mantra of integrity and hard work into their new party.

He said they embraced the government’s hands of fellowship based on his personality.

Welcoming the defectors, Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee in the state, Chief Yemi Sanusi said the event is a milestone in the state’s political history, stressing that the acceptance was in line with the governor’s policy of inclusiveness.

While thanking the new members, he revealed that the party’s door is still open for any individual or groups.