You owe your political career to Philip Shaibu, Edo APC chieftain tells Oshiomhole

By Peterson Ibi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo state, Fidelis Oshiomah, has rubbished claims by the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, that the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu never won election in his unit.

Oshiomah, who made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday, said Shaibu continues to stand out as an undoubted and unequaled political enigma.

This is even as he described Oshiomhole’s allegation that he made Shaibu the president of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) as very laughable.

According to him; “It is disheartening to see those who ought to be leaders are resorting to cheap lies and flippancy in order to maintain relevance in the political space in Nigeria.

“It is a known fact that Comrade Philip Shaibu’s electoral experience predates the entrance of Adams Oshiomhole into partisan politics. And as it were, Philip Shaibu practically took Oshiomhole through the rudiments of partisan politics.

“Also, it is worthy to note that Comrade Philip Shaibu has contested and won four major elections – having been elected as member, Edo State House of Assembly twice; House of Representatives and Deputy Governor.

“Interestingly, Comrade Philip Shaibu was not in any of those elections declared through the interpretations of the courts which are usually decisions arrived at by the perception of judicial officers rather than actual votes cast by the electorate.”

He further alleged that the election of the younger brother of the APC national chairman, Saheed Oshiomhole, as members-elect of the State House of Assembly was made possible when Shaibu made his political structure available to him.

“Indeed, the times are here and as the people begin to realise who has been who in the political landscape of Edo North and Etsako, Comrade Philip Shaibu continues to stand out as an undoubted and unequaled political enigma,” the statement concluded.