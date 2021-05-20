Yussuf Alli distances self from AFN presidency, election

The General Manager of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli, has described as untrue, insinuations and media reports that he will be contesting to be a board member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) from the South-West zone and later vie to become the President of the federation.

In a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, Head Communications and Media for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Alli said his purported ambition to contest to be a board member of AFN and vie for the federation presidency is the imagination of mischief-makers.

He said: “In the last 48 hours, I have received calls from friends and well-wishers from different parts of the world who want me to update them about my ambition to the next President of AFN. I am using this medium to state categorically that I don’t have any plan to contest to be a member of the AFN board or vie for the federation’s Presidency. It has never crossed my mind and I have never discussed it with anybody. I don’t have any interest in any elective post.”

Alli, who was Vice-President of AFN and Technical Director over two decades ago, also states that he is neutral in the forthcoming election.

“Athletics made me and I want the best for the sports. I am not supporting any candidate in the forthcoming election but I pray for a President that will take our sports to a higher level. I wish all the contestants well and I wish whoever will put athletics and athletes first to become our next President”. he said.

Alli, who captained Team Nigeria to many games and championships said he will always support athletics and athletes,

“Since I left the board over two decades ago, I have supported all the Presidents and board members and I will always support my sports, I don’t need to be on the board to do that.

“I appeal to winners to be humble in victory and embrace those that didn’t make it to the board so that they will all work together and rebuild our sports. I am ready to assist them in the rebuilding process, ” said Alli.