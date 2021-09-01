Zamfara shuts schools, impose curfew as terrorists abduct over 70 students in governor’s commmunity

Zamfara shuts schools, impose curfew as terrorists abduct over 70 students in...

The Zamfara State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew throughout the 14 local government areas in the state.

The government has also shut down schools, both private and public, operating in all the local governments in the state.

The measure came on the heels of invasion of Kaya town in Maradun Local Area of the state on Wednesday morning by a gang of terrorists,

The armed felons stormed Government Day Secondary school, Kaya, in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State and kidnapped about 100 students alongside some teachers.

Maradun is the home town of Governor Bello Matawalle.

A resident who pleaded for anonymity said the bandits stormed the school premises around 11:00 am on Wednesday when school was in progress.

A source said while the abduction was ongoing, a prayer session to ward off the insecurity challenges facing the state was being held at the Emir of Gusau’s palace with the governor, Bello Matawalle in attendance.

Police said a large number of armed bandits invaded the school at 11:22 am local time.

“The command … has deployed search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students,” Zamfara police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said in the statement.